Flagler deputies need help identifying gunman in gas station shooting

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County deputies need the public's help identifying a man accused of shooting another man in the back at a Bunnell gas station.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 8:14 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K gas station on East Moody Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed a large disturbance in the gas station parking lot before the gunman fired approximately four shots at the victim, hitting him in the back, according to a news release. The victim is expected to survive.

The man in the photos was wearing a white hat, a shirt featuring a cartoon bear on it with the phrases "hustle all day" and "harder than ever" written on it, dark-colored pants and white shoes. Deputies said he's between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and in his late teens or early 20s.

“Help us identify this offender and get him off the streets and into the Green Roof Inn, where he belongs before he can hurt anyone else,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He put numerous lives in jeopardy last night.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 386-313-4911 and mention case number 2019-37325 or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

