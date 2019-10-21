News

Flagler deputies seek help with homicide case

Search underway for Derrius Braxton Bauer

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

Derrius Braxton Bauer.

BUNNELL, Fla. - Authorities in Flagler County are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday morning that deputies need help finding Derrius Braxton Bauer.

Deputies said Bauer drives a 2016 silver Chrysler 200 that has a missing front hubcap and the Florida tag IL47RH.

Details about the homicide or Bauer's connection to the case were not released.

Anyone with information about Bauer is asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com.

