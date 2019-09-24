Flagler detention deputy resigns during investigation of excessive use of force

PHOTO CREDIT: Flagler County sheriff

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a detention deputy at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility has resigned while being investigated on suspicion of excessive use of force.

The Sheriff's Office said Jarred Tazewell was getting an inmate from a confinement cell of the detention facility when the inmate threw the walker he was using at him.

Investigators said Tazewell is accused of hitting the inmate with a closed fist.

"Excessive use of force will not be tolerated at the Flagler County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release.

The inmate fell backward from the hit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This case is being sent to the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission for review.

Tazewell's Florida Correctional Officer certification could be revoked, according to investigators.

"During the investigation, investigators determined the inmate's behavior did not warrant the level and type of the force used by the detention deputy. He resigned in lieu of being terminated, which was the likely outcome of the investigation. Often, inmates will ‘bait' Detention Deputies and I expect Deputies to keep their cool and not react inappropriately, as was done in this case. Fortunately, use of defensive tactics by Detention Deputies in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility has declined 38.5% since I have been Sheriff. Tazewell's action is not a reflection of the many men and women that serve professionally at the jail keeping us safe from some of the worst people in society," Staley said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office said the state attorney's office decided to not file charges against Tazewell.

