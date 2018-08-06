Flagler firefighters: 3,000-pound tractor rolls over on driver

A 3,000-pound tractor rolled over on its driver Monday in Flagler County.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 3,000-pound tractor rolled onto its driver Monday afternoon, requiring firefighters to use a wrecker to pull the construction equipment off the man, Flagler County Fire Department officials said.

A technical rescue unit from Flagler County was sent to 5750 North Oceanshore Boulevard to free the injured man from the machinery, firefighters said.

Two fire crews, a total of 12 people, worked with a wrecker to extricate the man, whose legs were pinned, from under the tractor.

The man was airlifted to Halifax Medical Center as a trauma alert.

