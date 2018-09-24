Flagler officials seeking public's help to find missing endangered teen

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities continue searching for an endangered 17-year-old boy who was last seen Friday in Palm Coast.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office officials said Rickey Wheeler, who has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has limited verbal skills, left home without his medication, a cellphone or a bank card.

He was last seen at Madison Green Apartments behind Tom Gibbs Chevrolet on State Road 100.

Deputies spent the weekend passing out flyers to businesses in the area, and they’re asking business and property owners in the area to check their properties, including any buildings that are locked, backyards and wooded areas.

Fireflight and a bloodhound from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office have assisted in the search, as well as deputies on bike patrol and members of the Emergency Response Team. Officials are focusing the search around the Town Center area.

“With the public’s assistance getting the word out and being aware, we are hopeful you can help us locate him and bring him home so that he can get the needed medication and be safe,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Wheeler is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs 107 pounds and was last seen wearing camouflage Army shorts, green Nike sneakers and a gray shirt with blue stripes. Deputies said he was carrying a red and white water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

