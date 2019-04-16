FLASHBACK: News 6 opens new studio in 1984 celebrating 30 years the air

ORLANDO - We've dusted off the tape and pulled from the News 6 warehouse our 30th anniversary celebration in April 1984.

The station first broadcast on July 1, 1954, under the call sign WDBO-TV. It eventually changed to WCPX-TV, and is now WKMG-TV, making it the oldest station in Central Florida.

The day on April 16, 1984, also commemorated the grand opening of our current news operation building, named Broadcast House. This rare archival footage showcases some of the festivities, featuring appearances from former on-air personalities, as well as recognizable dignitaries. We kept some of the retro commercials for your entertainment as well.

News 6 is celebrating 65 years of delivering news to Central Florida and will continue to showcase footage throughout the year showcasing some of the most memorable moments in Central Florida's history.

