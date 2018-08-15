Flashlights recalled due to explosion hazard

About 7,500 WorkSafe 3D flashlights made by Koehler-Bright Star have been recalled by the company, officials said Tuesday.

The flashlights pose an explosion hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled products have a model number 2224 LED, which is printed at the top right side of the text on the flashlight.

The 7,500 units were sold in the United States. About 200 more were sold in Canada.

“The flashlights are missing an encapsulation on a circuit board component which protects the flashlight from igniting an explosive environment, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander,” the CPSC said on its website.

People should stop using these recalled items immediately and inspect the flashlights for a missing date code on the body of the flashlights. If the recalled flashlight does not have a date code, contact Koehler-Bright Star for free replacement parts.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The flashlight is safety orange with a black reflector assembly and black endcap and measures about 10.25 inches long by 2 inches in diameter. Only 3D cell flashlights that do not contain a date code stamped on the body of the units are included in the recall.

You can reach Koehler-Bright Star at 800-788-1696 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email or online.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.