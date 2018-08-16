Flight from Orlando diverts due to odor in cabin

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando was diverted because of an odor in the cabin, according to an airline spokesperson.

Flight 1674, operating from Orlando to Philadelphia, landed safely and without incident in Raleigh/Durham, the spokesperson said.

There were 230 passengers and seven crew members on board. The spokesperson said one crew member and two passengers requested additional medical attention.

"Safety and security of our crew and guests is our No. 1 priority, and out of an abundance of caution, this flight diverted due to an unknown odor in the cabin," the spokesperson said.

A new aircraft was being dispatched to continue the flight, the spokesperson said.

