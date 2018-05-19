Flood advisory issued for parts of four Central Florida counties

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a flood advisory on Saturday for parts of Seminole, Orange, Volusia and Lake counties.

Both advisories were for urban and small-stream flooding in poor drainage areas.

More News Headlines

One advisory was active until 4:30 p.m. in southern Lake County and western Orange County.

The other advisory was active until 4:15 p.m. in Seminole County and central Volusia County.

The advisory said 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall is expected in the areas.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.