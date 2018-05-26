NWS issues flood watch through Memorial Day for parts of Central Florida

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola, Lake and Sumter counties. This warning comes as some of these areas are expected to start experiencing rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The watch is active from 2 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday.

Many areas of Central Florida are

Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to move N to the Gulf; impacts to ECFL remain the same, w/ heavy rain starting in S areas today, becoming widespread tomorrow w/ isolated tornado threat Sun.



A Flood Watch is in effect 2PM today thru 8PM Mon. pic.twitter.com/o6KRgqhzMW

predicted to start receiving rain on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The NWS warning said some areas could receive 6 to 8 inches of rainfall by Monday, which could cause flooding in areas that have already recently received heavy rainfall.

