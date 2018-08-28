Floodwaters swallow horse land in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Some residents in the Royal Trails subdivision of Lake County said they're worried about floodwaters taking over their yards because the water isn't going away.

"I've had several nights where I've lost sleep, where I can hear rain hitting the roof," Elsie Reagan said. "I'm thinking of what I'm gonna wake up to the next morning."

Right now, Reagan said she wakes up to nearly 2 1/2 feet of water sitting in her front yard where she used to train horses.

She said last week, the water was running over her driveway.

Her husband said he had to shore up the family's air conditioning unit by building a wall around it to protect it from the floodwaters.

Reagan said she also had to rescue her neighbor's donkeys, who were forced out when the water rose too much for them to stay in their pasture.

Floodwaters are lapping at the steps of her neighbor's deck in his backyard.

What's causing it?

News 6 went to the St. Johns River Water Management District, where a spokesperson said groundwater in the Floridan Aquifer is at one of the highest levels recorded.

Danielle Spears pointed to a map, which shows Lake County and surrounding areas were hit with more than 10 inches of rain in July alone.

Lake County officials told News 6 they cannot do anything about the floodwaters on personal property. They said it's up to the homeowner to take care of.

Regan said when she sees what used to be her horse land swallowed up by water, she wants to move.

