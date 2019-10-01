Florida adds 6 new red snapper fishing days

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida fishers will have more days to catch red snapper.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday announced six additional recreational red snapper fishing days.

The season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will be open October 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27.

"Florida is the fishing capital of the world thanks to our pristine natural resources and an abundance of fisheries, including red snapper," DeSantis said. "FWC has shown that this fishery is sustainable, so we are happy to provide these additional recreational fishing days to anglers."

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

