Florida Atlantic University receives 'credible threat' before graduation ceremony

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A south Florida university called off its summer graduation ceremony Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement said they received a credible threat on campus, university officials said.

Florida Atlantic University’s graduation ceremony was set for 5 p.m. in Boca Raton but university officials sent out an alert saying the ceremony was canceled and the student union building was evacuated.

An FAU staff member found a handwritten note around 4:15 p.m. threatening the graduation ceremony in the women's restroom in the business building, according to the Boca Raton police chief.

“The Student Union is being evacuated due to what law enforcement considers a credible threat," the alert to students and staff read in part.

The student union is closed, but the rest of the campus is open, officials said. Metal detectors used for the graduation ceremony did not find anything, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they hope to arrest whoever made the threat in the next few days.

Tuesday's commencement ceremony was for students in the colleges of nursing, medicine and science, reports News 6 partner WPLG.

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our top priority," FAU President John Kelly said in a statement. "We understand how disappointed our students must be that today's final commencement ceremony was canceled. We will try to ensure that they receive the recognition they deserve."

