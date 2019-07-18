Florida attorney general to discuss teen vaping during Oviedo visit

OVIEDO, Fla. - Attorney General Ashley Moody is meeting with parents, school officials and law enforcement to talk about teen vaping and how underage use of e-cigarettes has risen in recent years.

The discussion at Hagerty High School on Thursday is part of a statewide fact gathering mission, which was launched by Moody in June.

“As a mother, the skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes among Florida youth deeply troubles me and I want to make sure we are doing everything in our power to protect children," Moody said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was a 78% surge in e-cigarette use by teenagers from 2017 to 2018.

The CDC said vaping is highly addictive and e-cigarettes contain chemicals that pose health dangers.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 28.6% of all Seminole County middle and high school students have admitted to using an electric vapor product.

The attorney general's office said the goal of the fact-gathering mission is determining reasons why youth are vaping in higher percentages than adults, including how students are learning about e-cigarettes and how they are obtaining the products.

“It is illegal under Florida law to sell these products to anyone under 18, yet vaping among our youth is out of control. That is why I am traveling the state to hear from parents, teachers and law enforcement about what they are experiencing and how children are hearing about vaping and acquiring e-cigarettes," Moody said.

Thursday's discussion is the second meeting of its kind held by Moody since she took office in early 2019. Additional discussions at other school districts in Florida are expected throughout the summer.

