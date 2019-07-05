Florida baby grazed by bullet during Fourth of July celebration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police say a 2-month-old baby is OK after being grazed by a bullet that was fired into the air during a Fourth of July celebration.

St. Petersburg police say the child's mother was holding him Thursday night when a bullet hit him as celebratory shots were fired in the area.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released a short time later.

No other details were immediately available.



