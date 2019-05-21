Florida boy, 9, fatally struck while riding bike to school

SARASOTA, Fla. - Authorities say a 9-year-old Florida boy was struck and killed by a truck while riding his bike to school.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Roman Miller died at a hospital shortly after Monday morning's crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the third grader and his older sister were heading to Brentwood Elementary School. Crash investigators say 25-year-old Charity Lamb stopped her pickup truck at a stop sign as the sister crossed the street and then apparently pulled forward without realizing Roman was coming next. The truck hit the boy and dragged him about 15 feet.

A state trooper says the bicyclists had the right of way. No charges were immediately reported.

The newspaper reported that Lamb has faced accusations of careless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended license and running a stop sign and red light in the past.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for Miller's funeral expenses.

