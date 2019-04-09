Florida boy dies after being caught in rip current

STUART, Fla. - A Florida teen died a day after being caught in a rip current while swimming at the beach and being pulled away from shore, officials said.

News outlets reported that the 14-year-old boy was swept away Sunday from Bathtub Beach and died the next day at a West Palm Beach hospital.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the boy was swimming with two other children in chest-high water when they were suddenly pulled further into the ocean.

The victim was seen drifting away before disappearing under the surface. He was later found along the shoreline and taken to the hospital.

