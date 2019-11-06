Florida boy uses birthday money to try to give teacher raise

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida third-grader gave his teacher an unexpected surprise: $15 and a note saying he didn't think teachers are paid enough.

Shortly before Halloween, Mary Hall Chambers opened a folder in her classroom at Gorrie Elementary School in Tampa. Inside was a note from 9-year-old Parker Williams, along with cash in a zip-top baggie.

"I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do so will you except this gift?" he wrote in black ink. He added, "My own money" and an arrow to the baggie.

Chambers, who was charmed by his kind gesture, said she couldn't accept it. She later found out that the $15 came from his birthday money.



