Florida brothers accused of scamming hurricane victims in need of roof repairs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two Jacksonville-based roofing contractors have been arrested, accused of scamming multiple people in different counties, including Volusia County.

Adolf and John Carlson are charged with running an organized scheme to defraud someone of over $100,000 and engaging in an organized scheme to defraud. Both are considered first-degree felonies.

On Wednesday, State Attorney R.J. Larizza held a press conference to talk about the operation called "Hurricane Hustle."

"There are 43 victims we've identified in Count 1 and in that count, what we identified was folks who had suffered damage. A lot of them over the hurricanes that happened in 2016 and 2017," Larizza said.

The brothers own Carlson Roofing, which is based in Jacksonville. Their arrests come after a year of investigation.

"Carlson Enterprises was previously investigated by our offices, State Consumer Protection division, after we learned they were scamming vulnerable Floridians by taking money from promised roofing repairs and never showing back to do the work," Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

Officials said the brothers used the money on personal expenses.

"At least one of its owners used company bank accounts for use of extravagant personal expenses and that would include airline tickets, accommodations at Disney resorts and even Louis Vuitton," Moody added.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

"I think this sends a message loud and clear to unscrupulous contractors, that if you're going to prey on our residents, you're going to bring the full weight of law enforcement down upon you." said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Carlson brothers are currently being held without bond at the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville.

