Former candidate admits to lying about treating Pulse victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Florida House candidate who claimed that she pulled bullets from Pulse shooting victims is now admitting that she lied, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health said Elizabeth McCarthy violated the law when she claimed to be a doctor.

McCarthy has been hit with $1,000 fine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

"I wanted to be somebody in the community, and I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I gave any impersonation. I knew it was wrong, and I should have stopped. By no means did I ever mean to put anybody in jeopardy," McCarthy said to an investigator according to the Florida Department of Health.

She is being charged just over $3,000 in total, including investigation fees.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health said they have also served her with a cease and desist order notifying her she is not to tell anyone else she is a medical doctor.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.