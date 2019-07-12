Florida clerk followed, killed suspected robber, sheriff says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida gas station clerk fatally shot a man during a robbery, according to authorities.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release said the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at a Valero gas station near Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies said two men entered the gas station. One struck the clerk in the head with a gun, while the other removed cash from the register, according to deputies.

Authorities said the robbers began to leave, and the clerk followed and shot at the men.

One of the men was later dropped off at a Hollywood fire station suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are still looking for the second man.

No charges have been reported against the gas station clerk.

