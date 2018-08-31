Florida dad's alleged bomb threat to child's school is a bummer

SPRING HILL, Fla. - A mix up over an alleged bomb threat brought deputies out to a Florida elementary school. Turns out it was just a parent complaining they looked like a bum.

Hernando County Sheriff's officials say a father was late picking up his child from Chocachatti Elementary's after school program Thursday and was angry he was told to wait in his car for the bus to return.

The YMCA worker said he heard the father muttering that he didn't have shoes and something about a bomb. The worker reported the alleged threat to authorities and deputies searched the school campus but didn't find anything.

Authorities also questioned the father at home about the alleged bomb. He told deputies he was upset because he wasn't wearing shoes and said he looked like a bum.

No charges will be filed.

