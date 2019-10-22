Florida Department of Corrections contractor recording having sex with inmate, report shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - Following independent Florida Department of Corrections' Officer of Inspector General investigations two employees were arrested Tuesday, including a contractor accused of having sex with an inmate.

Toniqua Pitt, a former correctional operations technician, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual misconduct after OIG investigators said they found evidence Pitt had sex with an inmate on March 3 in the hallway of the administration building at the Orlando Bridge facility on Mercy Drive.

A correctional services technician happen upon the pair, recorded the sexual intercourse on his cellphone and reported it to his chain of command, according to the investigation.

"The video clearly showed COT Pitt and inmate engaged in sexual intercourse," the report said.

According to the OIG report, the inmate was housed at the Orlando Bridge as part of a work release program.

A Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Pitt was a former contract employee through Bridges of America.

Pitt posted bail of $1,000 at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Following a separate OIG investigation, another Florida Department of Corrections employee was arrested Tuesday. The officer is accused of breaking an inmate's jaw was arrested on battery charges.

According to the DOC's Inspector General report released in September, 103 employees were arrested in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

