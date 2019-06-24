Florida deputies arrest parents after toddler found crossing US Highway 1

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested two Oak Hill parents after their toddler was found crossing U.S. Highway 1 around 10:30 a.m. in Oak Hill Monday, according to a Volusia County affidavit.

Jacob Krueger, 25, and Yajaira Tirado, 28, were charged with child neglect.

Investigators said a witness driving on U.S. Highway 1 in the area of Golden Bay Boulevard told deputies she spotted the toddler, dressed in only a diaper, crossing the road.

The witness said she stopped her car and picked up the toddler to make sure he was out of harm's way, according to affidavit.

The affidavit shows the witness told deputies the toddler was covered in bug bites.

A mail carrier also stopped to help, according to deputies.

Deputies said an investigator responding to the scene recognized the toddler from a previous child neglect case.

Investigators said when a deputy responded to the Krueger and Tiardo's house both parents were asleep.

Once the parents were woken up by the deputy Krueger told the deputy the front door lock does not work and blamed his landlord for not fixing it, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Tirado also blamed the landlord for the broken lock on the front door.

The affidavit shows the deputy noticed broken beer bottles on the ground and several knives within the child's reach.

The deputy placed Krueger and Tiardo under arrest and they were transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

