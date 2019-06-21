Florida deputy rescues tortoise on freeway

PHOTO CREDIT: SJCO

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a tortoise on the Nocatee Parkway.

Investigators said Deputy L. Fontenot “stopped” the tortoise for impeding traffic flow.

The deputy said the tortoise failed to clear the roadway when it was ordered to do so.

The tortoise did not have identification so it was tough for investigators to determine its exact age.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t let “Gopherus Genus” walk away scot-free.

The deputy said he reminded the tortoise of the dangers of crossing a freeway.

The two ended their encounter by posing for a selfie.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.