Florida deputy shoots, kills K-9 during feeding

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida deputy shot and killed a K-9 that attacked him while he was feeding the dog, officials said.

The Ledger reports the attack and shooting occurred Monday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the K-9 deputy had been feeding the dog, Recon, for about a week while the dog's normal handler was out of town.

The deputy said Recon clamped down on his hand, and the dog wouldn't release him, forcing him to shoot the dog.

Officials said the deputy suffered a serious injury and underwent surgery on his hand.

Recon had been with the department for three years, and officials said they're not sure what prompted the attack. Officials said it's common for K-9 deputies to take care of each other's dogs when they are away from home.

