LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

The murder-suicide was reported at midnight Sunday in the 17000 block of Terrazzo Way in Land O' Lakes.

Pasco County sheriff's officials said children were in the home, but they were not physically harmed.

No other details have been released.

