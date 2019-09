WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Two passengers at Legoland in Florida had to be rescued by firefighters after a ride became stuck.

The Winter Haven Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook that firefighters climbed 25 feet off the ground to rescue the two women Friday evening.

Nobody was injured.

Ride operators were determining why the Beetle Bounce ride malfunctioned.

