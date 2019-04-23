Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped in cinder block

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in St Johns had to help out a puppy who got her head stuck in a cinder block.

The dog's owner in Hastings got back from work and found Fifi, her Rottweiler, stuck.

Firefighters said when crews got to the scene they tried to get the dog's head out with soap and water.

This strategy was unsuccessful, so firefighters decided to try the Jaws of Life to crack the block.

Thankfully, Fifi was uninjured in the process.

The social media post from the fire rescue already has 200 shares on Facebook.

