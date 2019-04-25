Florida firefighters rescue man stuck in elevator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue posted a video of crews rescuing a man stuck in an elevator.

The fire rescue said the elevator was stuck between the first and fifth floors with no access to the elevator car.

Investigators said rescue teams from Fort Lauderdale and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Crews used a rope system to lower a rescuer down to the elevator car, according to investigators.

The rescuer prepared a harness for the victim and used the ropes to lift the man over 50 feet.

No one was injured in the incident.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.