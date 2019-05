OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service is fighting a wildfire in Osceola County that broke out Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The FFS says the wildfire is located off of Crab Grass Road in St. Cloud and is about 40 acres and they currently have 60% of the fire contained.

The fire is described to be slow moving, according to authorities.

