Florida Forest Service sending help to California

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam announced today that the Florida Forest Service is deploying a Type 6 Engine Strike Team to assist with the significant wildfire activity in California.

“We are committed to protecting lives, homes and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire both at home and nationwide,” Putnam said. “Our wildland firefighters are always prepared to provide unwavering support to other states, and I am grateful for their dedicated service.”

The Type 6 Engine Strike Team has been assembled from across north Florida and consists of 10 wildland firefighters, one strike team leader and one mechanic. Hauling five brush trucks, they will depart tomorrow morning and report to their assignment in California on Wednesday.

“The intensity of the wildfire activity in California has increased over the last 72 hours causing additional communities to be under imminent threat,” said Jim Karels, Florida State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “We are ready to help protect California in any way we can.”

On Wednesday, the Florida Forest Service deployed a Type 2 Initial Attack Hand-Crew of 20 firefighters to help suppress the Ferguson Fire on the Sierra National Forest in California.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.