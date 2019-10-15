1-year-old Florida girl dies after being left in hot car

joe Raedle/Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives in Florida are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who died after being left all day in a hot vehicle.

The girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Tampa Monday evening.

[RELATED: Here's how hot temperatures can get in your car | Grandfather dreams up idea to prevent hot car deaths]

Police in Tampa say the parents left the girl in the Jeep sometime in the morning and went about their day.

Tampa television station WFLA reports that the parents called police after finding the girl, who wasn't being identified by authorities.

Detectives say it's too early in the investigation to determine if charges will be filed.



