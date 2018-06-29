Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks to the media during a visit to the Shell Lumber and Hardware store on June 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott is rich and getting richer.

Scott filed financial information with the state that lists his net worth at more than $232 million, or an increase of more than $83 million from a year ago.

That includes his $14 million beachfront house in Naples and a $1.5 million Montana vacation home. He also has $215 million in a blind trust.

The Republican governor is a former health care executive. His blind trust is controlled by a long-time business associate. Scott does not break out the individual assets or stocks contained within the trust.

Scott and his wife have spent more than $80 million on his two campaigns for governor. He's now running for U.S. Senate. Florida doesn't require him to list his wife's wealth, but he will be required to do so next month under federal campaign laws.

