Florida government agencies urge Hurricane Michael evacuees to stay off roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida government agencies are urging Hurricane Michael evacuees to stay off the roads until given the all clear by local officials.

This, after the deadly storm left the Florida Panhandle devastated and so many roads unrecognizable.

News 6 met Bryan Duffy at an Orlando-area rest stop Thursday night. He owns a tree-trimming business and is heading up north to assist storm survivors.

"Five-thousand (dollars) out of my pocket," Duffy said.

Friday morning, he's getting results and helping those in need by passing out free generators and bottled water in Tallahassee. He said he's working with a Tallahassee-area church to distribute the supplies.

"God sent us to do this, and me and my future wife sent us to do this," Duffy said.

Florida Man heading to The panhandle to give out free generators, water and helping to cut down trees for folks. He Owns a tree-trimming company down in south Florida pic.twitter.com/hyq3f8nSAp — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) October 11, 2018

Despite state leaders urging evacuees to stay off the roads, Duffy said the risk is all worth it.

"We're going to make it. We're going. The Lord's with us," Duffy said.

Rosalind Williams lives near Tallahassee.

"There's a curfew because we have no power and they're saying it's completely pitched black dark," Williams said.

She said her home and her tax business were damaged when Hurricane Michael came through. She knows the roads are dangerous, yet told News 6 she wanted to get home to make sure her family was OK.

"All the trees are down. All the windows are busted," Williams said. "I've called everyone I know and everyone's phones are off."

News 6 also found out the Orlando-area American Red Cross and many churches have sent volunteers to Tallahassee to try and help Hurricane Michael survivors bounce back.

