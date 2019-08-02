Florida health officials issue public health emergency amid hepatitis A outbreak

A microscopic image of the Hepatitis A virus, taken by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A public health emergency has been declared in Florida following a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The state surgeon general said there has been a big increase in cases.

The Health Department said several counties are critically impacted by the virus including Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Sumter and Volusia counties.

Health officials said more than 2,000 hepatitis A cases have been reported in Florida this year.

Officials are urging people to get vaccinated.



