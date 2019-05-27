Florida high school grads die in traffic crash while visiting Peru

BRADENTON, Fla. - Two teens who recently graduated from high school in Florida have died in a crash while traveling in Peru.

Southeast High School in Bradenton tweeted that Albert Ales and Zachary Morris were killed Friday while exploring in Peru. The 18-year-olds had recently graduated from the school's International Baccalaureate program.

News outlets reported that the teens were on motorbikes when they hit a public transportation bus. They were traveling to Saqsaywaman archeological park in Cusco, Peru.

The teens were taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

