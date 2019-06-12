Florida Highway Patrol investigating 3 fatal crashes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating three fatal crashes in Central Florida.

Investigators said one person died in a crash in the area of U.S. 192 and Old Melbourne Highway around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to investigators.

Around 8:25 p.m., investigators said a motorcyclist died at a hospital after a crash in the area of U.S. 192 and Vineland Road.

The public affairs officer, Lt Kim Montes, said the car involved in the crash left the scene.

In Volusia County, investigators said a driver is dead after a car left the road and hit a tree on Interstate 95 near the Daytona exit.



