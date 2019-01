OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident between a car and a pedestrian in Osceola County that left the adult female pedestrian dead.

Authorities said the fatal crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on Pleasant Hill Road and Sun Cove Drive.

The crash is still under investigation.

