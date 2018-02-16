Florida hit-and-run problem out of control, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol kicked off its annual campaign Friday targeting hit-and-run drivers.

The problem is especially bad in Florida where statewide there were more than 98,000 hit-and-run incidents, 177 of them resulted in fatalities, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Sgt. Kim Montes says it's a problem that is out of control.

"I think the public is kind of sick and tired of drivers leaving them on the side of the road to die," Montes said.

Of the 177 fatalities, 24 were in Central Florida. Investigators have solved nine of the cases, and another six are pending. On Friday, troopers wanted to stress the importance of reporting anything drivers may have possibly noticed in traffic crashes, and if they feel unsafe, they recommend calling the Crimeline Tip Line at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

Hit-and-run drivers in Florida face stiff penalties, including felony charges and prison time.

