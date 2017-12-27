Florida Hospital gives away UCF caps to newborns ahead of Peach Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. - The newest members of Knight Nation are arriving at Florida Hospital, just in time for the University of Central Florida to play in the Peach Bowl on Monday.

UCF's mascot, Knightro, and UCF cheerleaders will be at Florida Hospital for Women all week to welcome the new arrivals with #ChargeOn caps.

One of those new arrivals was Sadie Brunat, born Tuesday at 4 pounds, 12 ounces to UCF senior David Brunat and his wife, Amanda Brunat.

“She comes with Knight blood,” David Brunat said. “I hope she follows my footsteps.”

A heart condition meant little Sadie arrived a month before her due date, but the baby girl is healthy overall.

"Very crazy overwhelming feeling, but happy and scary at the same time," Amanda Brunat said.

On Wednesday, the visit from Knightro and the UCF crew came as a welcome surprise for the new parents.

"I was excited. I've been trying to meet Knightro for a long time," David Brunat said.

While the trio won't get the chance to watch the big game in person, they will be cheering from home with some extra support from Sadie -- and they won't be the only ones.

“As longtime partners of UCF football, we are proud of their remarkable achievements and are thrilled to welcome the team’s newest fans,” said Sharon Line Clary, vice president of marketing for Florida Hospital. “We’ll be rooting for the Knights during their big game and we wish them the best of luck.”

The Knights will face Auburn on Monday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

