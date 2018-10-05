Florida House candidate Anna Eskamani discusses health care on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - With nearly a month until the midterm elections, the hotly-contested race for Florida House District 47 continues to heat up.

Mailboxes throughout the district, which includes downtown Orlando, Belle Isle and portions of Winter Park, have been stuffed with GOP-backed mailers attacking Democrat Anna Eskamani for using what her opponents say is profane and vulgar language.

Eskamani sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to talk about her campaign and the deluge of attack ads she's received. The interview will air at 8 a.m. Sunday on News 6.

"We've responded to each one of these with grace and grit," Eskamani said. "We believe firmly that the Republican party and our opponent can't win on issues, and their only effort is to smear our character and smear our movement."

The first-time candidate is facing off against Republican Stockton Reeves to replace Rep. Mike Miller, who's challenging U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy in a battle for Florida's 7th Congressional District.

Eskamani, an Orlando native and UCF graduate, was the senior director of public affairs and communications at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida for six years before filing to run for a seat in the Florida House.

"Planned Parenthood is where I had the opportunity to see the Legislature firsthand and really understand how disconnected it is from the lives of everyday Floridians," Eskamani said.

While her platform focuses on fighting for equal rights, environmental protection and fixing the affordable housing crises, Eskamani said her biggest passion is making health care more accessible.

"Priority number one for me is fighting for Medicaid expansion, which I've been fighting for since 2015," Eskamani said. "If we can do that, it'll change lives and help us get out of the bottom of the barrel when it comes to health outcomes."

Although Eskamani is confident voters will choose her to represent District 47 next month, she's still wary of losing, which is why she's already written her concession speech.

"I wanted to get over the hump of my struggle with the concept of losing, and a part of that is because I know what it feels like to lose," Eskamani said.

One of those losses was her mother, who died from cancer when Eskamani was 13 years old.

"I don't know what it feels like to win," she said. "But hopefully I will on November 6."

The last day to register to vote for the midterm election is Oct. 9.

