COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida investigators are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Savannah Gulley was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Southwest Barwick Terrace in Lake City.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Savannah is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005.

