Florida is second-best state for singles, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking for a valentine, looks like you're in the right place.

A study done by WalletHub ranked Florida the No. 2 state for singles in the country.

To come to this conclusion, the website compared all 50 states on a scale of 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Things like movie costs and nightlife options came into play when researching.

Florida ranked No. 2 on the total scale, coming in right behind California.

Florida tied with California and New York in the most restaurants per capita category and finished third in the both the "romance and fun" rank as well as the "dating opportunities" rank.

