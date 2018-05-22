Florida judge could be suspended for racial slur, calling others 'thugs'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida judge could face suspension and a fine for making racial comments to describe a defendant and members of the public.

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission on Monday recommended that Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Stephen Millan be suspended for 30 days without pay and pay a $5,000 fine.

Documents filed with the Florida Supreme Court show that Millan admitted to twice using demeaning language. In October 2016, he used a slur to describe a black defendant. In another instance, he referred to friends and family members of a black defendant as thugs.

Millan also had a conversation about pending cases with a defense attorney outside the courtroom.

Millan has apologized for the comments and attended a seminar on racial bias.

The Florida Supreme Court will decide Millan's punishment.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.