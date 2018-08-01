Florida judge strikes anti-greyhound racing measure from ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida judge is removing for now a proposed dog racing amendment from this year's ballot.

Circuit Judge Karen Gievers on Wednesday ruled that the measure misleads voters and is defective. It is supposed to go before voters in November.

If passed by 60 percent of voters, the amendment would prohibit betting on live dog racing. A group representing greyhound owners and breeders challenged the measure after it was placed on the ballot by the Constitutional Revision Commission.

Gievers agreed with lawyers from the Florida Greyhound Association that the title of the amendment and the summary given to voters did not clearly explain what it does.

For example, voters would not be told that dog tracks in South Florida could end dog racing and still be allowed to offer other types of gambling.

