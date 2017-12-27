Florida lawmakers to travel to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria recovery update

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Florida lawmakers will travel to Puerto Rico Wednesday more than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean island.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Darren Soto, both D-Fla., will fly to Puerto Rico to meet with local leaders and get an update on the recovery efforts.

Nelson will then share what he learns with Puerto Ricans who live in Central Florida during a meeting in Osceola County Thursday.

According to officials, more than 30 percent of Puerto Rico is still without power three months after the September storm.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has installed more than 1,000 generators but many people are still struggling to get supplies.

