Florida school shooting: Politicians, social media users react

'No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school'

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

PARKLAND, Fla. - As news of a mass shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland spread Valentine's Day afternoon, Florida politicians and other social media users posted messages of condolences.

Few details about what happened at the school have been released, but authorities have said that at least one person is dead. Shortly before 4:15 p.m. the Broward County Sheriff's Office said the accused shooter was taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed a male in a burgundy shirt being handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Pictures: Shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Officials from Broward Schools said they received reports of multiple injuries.

Helicopter video from the scene showed students being led out of the school, some still clutching balloons and other Valentine's Day gifts.

While the situation was still unfolding, President Donald Trump tweeted his reaction.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," Trump tweeted.

Below is a compilation of tweets, Facebook posts and other social media reactions to the situation in South Florida.

