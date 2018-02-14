Florida school shooting: Politicians, social media users react

PARKLAND, Fla. - As news of a mass shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland spread Valentine's Day afternoon, Florida politicians and other social media users posted messages of condolences.

Few details about what happened at the school have been released, but authorities have said that at least one person is dead. Shortly before 4:15 p.m. the Broward County Sheriff's Office said the accused shooter was taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed a male in a burgundy shirt being handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Officials from Broward Schools said they received reports of multiple injuries.

Helicopter video from the scene showed students being led out of the school, some still clutching balloons and other Valentine's Day gifts.

While the situation was still unfolding, President Donald Trump tweeted his reaction.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," Trump tweeted.

Below is a compilation of tweets, Facebook posts and other social media reactions to the situation in South Florida.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

Heartbreaking what families at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are going through right now. We are all praying for them and our heroic law enforcement officials as they resolve this developing situation. — Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) February 14, 2018

I never thought i’d hear gunshots i never thought anything like this would happen to my school I’m completely traumatized i’m praying for everyone who was hurt and anyone who lost someone today. — Milan Parodie (@milanparodiee) February 14, 2018

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone. pic.twitter.com/cckEDvre0r — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Heartbreaking to see the incident at Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida. Our city is ready to provide any support and assistance that we can to Parkland and Coral Springs. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) February 14, 2018

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

Watching events in Broward w/ sorrow, frustration & grief. God bless the victims, their families, everyone at school and all affected by yet another senseless shooting. Sadly- we all know the #StonemanShooting will not be the last of these tragedies we face. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 14, 2018

