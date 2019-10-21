Florida Lottery Scratch-Off partnership to boost education funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Lottery has signed a new Scratch-Off contract that is expected to bring a major boost to the state's education funding.

The new partnership with Scientific Games is projected to generate $135 million over 7 1/2 years. The company will continue to serve as the Lottery's main Scratch-Off game provider through 2027, hoping to bring in at least $18 million each year.

"The Florida Lottery has been a dependable contributor to education in our state, transferring $1.9 billion last fiscal year and over $1 billion each of the last 17 years. I look forward to working with our partners in the legislature to ensure we continue to maximize revenues to enhance education," said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press release.

Throughout the Lottery's collaboration with Scientific Games, the Lottery has experienced nine years of record sales and is currently ranked fourth in the world in overall Scratch-Off sales, according to a news release.

The organization says it is responsible for contributing more than $35 billion to education and sending more than 808,000 students to college through the state's Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.