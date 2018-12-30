Florida Mall placed on lockdown after fight breaks out, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Mall was placed on lockdown after a physical altercation broke out Saturday evening, Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies responded to the mall on Orange Blossom Trail just after 5 p.m. after reports of possible shots fired inside the food court, but they said they quickly determined it was not a shooting. Instead, a fight between a man and woman had taken place.

OCSO officials said a few chairs fell down during the altercation, which led some people to believe they heard shots fired.

Orange County Sheriff's Office says no shooting at the Florida Mall. A few chairs fell down during a fight between two people... — Clay LePard (@ClayLePardNews6) December 29, 2018

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said they are evaluating 15 people for minor injuries and five were sent to area hospitals.

The two people who were allegedly engaged in the fight are in custody now, and officials are working to restore order at the mall, deputies said.

No other information was immediately released.

